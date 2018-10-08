Fan buys beer for his entire section at Astros game after player scores home run

(WSVN) - A dedicated baseball fan became his section’s unofficial MVP after he bought beer for the crowd when his team scored a home run.

As the Cleveland Indians took on the Houston Astros Friday night, Eddie Flores told fans sitting near him that if Astros outfielder George Springer started off the fifth inning with a home run, he would buy everyone a beer, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Sure enough, Springer hit a home run, so Flores – staying true to his word – bought his section over $300 worth of beer.

“Heroes don’t always wear capes,” tweeted lawyer Charles Adams who was sitting in the section, along with a photo of Flores passing out the beers.

The Astros replied to the tweet, simply writing “amazing.”

“I just love my team, man,” Flores told the Chronicle. “I knew Springer was going to hit one, and I wanted everyone to know it. I called it.”

Flores said he didn’t mind buying all the beer for his fellow fans.

“I loved it, I was celebrating,” Flores said. “It went out, we all went crazy and I went looking for the beer man.”

