Family: Teen blacked out in shower, drowned after hair got caught in drain

(WSVN) - A Pennsylvania family is in mourning after a teen drowned while taking a shower.

Family members told KDKA that 17-year-old Brianne Marie Rapp was getting ready for school around 6:45 a.m. last Friday when they believe she fell in the shower and blacked out, drowning after her hair possibly got clogged in the drain.

“We’re thinking she blacked out in the bathtub and fell and hit her head and was found by my ex,” Brianne’s father Michael Rapp told the station. “We don’t know if maybe hair clogged the drain but the tub overflowed.”

Rapp said he learned about his daughter’s death from his ex-wife, who said she had been sleeping at the time.

“She was hysterical on the phone and she told me she was gone,” Michael Rapp told the station. “I thought maybe she ran away or something. I didn’t realize she meant she passed away.”

Rapp said his daughter had a thyroid condition, and he believes it may have contributed to her death.

According to the Butler Eagle, officials have conducted an autopsy. However, they have not yet released the results.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses. The said that any leftover money will be placed in a college trust fund for Brianne’s brother and sister in her memory.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.