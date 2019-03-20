Family seeks nanny to watch kids while dressed like Disney Princess

(WSVN) - A family in England has launched a search for a nanny who will have a very unique uniform.

The family posted an ad on the Childcare.co.uk website, looking for a part-time nanny to watch their twin girls during the week. However, the family has just one request: the nanny dress up like a Disney princess.

“Like most 5-year-olds, our girls are obsessed with Disney and we feel this would be the best way to communicate some important values,” the ad reads. “We know this isn’t a normal request for nannies, however we think it would be a great way to teach our girls about things like determination, compassion, fearlessness and ambition from strong yet relatable female role models like Princess Tiana, Princess Anna, Belle and Cinderella.”

The family is looking for someone who can play a different princess every month and commit to the character. However, they also said the ideal candidate wouldn’t be afraid to discipline their twins if they act out.

“The right person will have a real creative flare as well as a passion for all things Disney and will be able to share that love of those characters with our girls,” the post reads.

The schedule would be Tuesday through Friday, and the nanny would be responsible for picking the girls up after school and arranging a variety of Disney-related activities, like arts and crafts, baking, singing, etc.

Other duties include cooking dinner and potentially putting the kids to bed if the parents are late from work. The family also wants the nanny to be flexible in case of emergencies.

The position is only part-time, but the parents are looking for someone who will stick around for the foreseeable future.

The gig pays £40,000 or about $52,700 a year, and the position comes set with 25 days vacation, in addition to bank holidays and sick time.

Requirements for the job include a clean driving record, first aid training and at least two years experience in nannying or a similar role.

“Again, we know this isn’t exactly a normal job offer, but we think it’s a great opportunity for someone to get really creative and add a little magic to our girl’s lives! So, if there are any Disney-mad nannies out there who’d be able to help us out, please get in touch,” the post finishes.



