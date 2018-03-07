Family says they bought cereal at Walmart that expired in 1997

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (WSVN) — One family is stressing the importance of checking the expiration date on food after they bought a box of cereal at Walmart that they say expired 21 years ago.

KMGH reports that the Colorado family bought a box of Quaker Oats Cereal, only later to notice its expiration date that looked like “February 22, 1997.”

Anthea Carelse says she didn’t check the expiration date on the box until her family started eating the cereal and noticed that it tasted odd.

“I had about two bites, and that was it,” Carelse told the news outlet.

The particular cereal apparently contained oats, honey and raisins.

KMGH confirmed the box’s UPC number matched the code on the family’s Walmart receipt.

A Walmart spokesperson told the station they are looking into the incident but have not yet provided a statement.

