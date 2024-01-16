A doorbell camera captured the horrifying moment a special response team broke down the front door of their home in Ohio in a raid gone wrong. That big mistake left a baby badly injured, and now a mother is talking about that horror at home.

Twenty-five-year-old Courtney Price was staying at her aunt and uncles’ house with her one year old son. She and her son were the only ones home at the time when she heard the loud bang.

“All I see was lots of flashing and smoke coming into the house,” said Price.

Police also busted out two windows in the home which is now boarded up. Price said her very sick baby was sitting right below that window in his swing and after the incident happened, her son was covered in glass.

“I didn’t know what to do because there was guns pointed at me. I wanted to run to him, but I knew if I ran to him they could have shot. They dragged me out of the house, put me in handcuffs, and I kept screaming ‘my baby, my baby’s on a ventilator, my baby’s in here’,” said Price.

Price said police threw a flash bang through the window.

In a statement, police said they did use flash bangs, but they were only deployed outside the house. The ring camera from a neighbor showed police throwing a device that exploded at the home.

Police said flash bangs don’t produce a continuous burn and don’t contain chemical agents.

Price said the baby’s injuries prove otherwise. “His diagnosis is chemical pneumonosis from the chemicals in the flash bank,” said Price.

Police said they assessed the child at the home and the child did not have any visible injuries.

Investigators add they were looking for firearms involved in a burglary. The Jennings family said police have gone to the house looking for a teen before and they said he has not lived there in over a year. In fact, they said his family now lives in a different home on the same street.

Redia Jennings and her husband have been renting the home for the past year. She said police knew that the person they were looking for did not live there.

“All of our furniture was broke. It’s now stained. They just walked all over everything. They even broke my stove.” said Jennings.

The family said they plan to take legal action and move to a new home in a different neighborhood.

