Family outraged after men get probation for gang rape of 13-year-old girl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WSVN) — A family in Colorado is furious after two men were only sentenced to probation for their involvement in the brutal gang rape of their 13-year-old granddaughter.

Clarence Williams, 19, and Tommy Williams, 20, each were sentenced to a minimum of 10 years of sex offender supervised probation, with a maximum of life on probation, KKTV reported.

They are two of six suspects accused of the December 2016 sexual assault inside a Colorado Springs apartment complex.

“There was six of them and they gang-raped my granddaughter,” the victim’s grandfather said following the sentencing.

The group of men, identified as Jacolby Williams, Tyron Williams, James Williams and a juvenile who has not been named, were with Clarence and Tommy on the night of Dec. 19. Some of the men are reportedly related as cousins or brothers, The Gazette reported.

The victim told officers she knew one of the men, who invited her into the apartment to play video games. But when the 13-year-old went to the bathroom, two of the men pulled her out and forced her into a bedroom where the other four suspects were waiting, arrest records said.

At a sentencing hearing in February, the victim’s grandmother said her granddaughter was passed around “like a hand on a clock” during the attack. She said the victim may never be able to have children, according to Fox News.

Tyron Williams also received a sentence of 10 years to life of sex offender intense supervised probation in January 2017. KKTV reports he apologized to the victim and reportedly said, “If I knew she was underage, it wouldn’t have happened in the first place.”

James Williams received a sentence of five years probation, while the unidentified juvenile has an upcoming court date.

