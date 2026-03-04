WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WSVN) — Loved ones and colleagues paid tribute to an Army captain from Central Florida who, authorities said, was one of six U.S. service members killed in a drone strike in Kuwait on Sunday.

Thirty-five-year-old Capt. Cody Khork enlisted in the National Guard in 2009, was commissioned as a military police officer in 2014 and did deployments in Saudi Arabia, Guantánamo Bay, Cuba and Poland. He was killed just one day after the U.S. and Israel launched its military campaign against Iran.

A statement released by Khork’s family reads in part “His legacy will endure in the lives he touched, the example he set, and the love of country and family that defined him.”

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Brian Kochendorfer, who served with Khork, remembered him for his leadership.

“A tactician, solid leader, get the mission done, but however, on the back end of that, he cared about people. ‘Hey, I’m not going to put soldiers in harm’s way.’ That’s what you look for in a commander,” he said.

Here is the statement from Khork’s family in full:

“It is with profound sorrow and immense pride that we share these words about Cody, a man whose life was defined by devotion, character, and service. Cody was truly the life of the party, known for his infectious spirit, generous heart, and deep care for those who served alongside him and for everyone blessed to know him. From an early age, Cody felt a calling to serve his country. He began that journey by enlisting in the Army Reserve and continued on a path of honor and leadership through Florida Southern College’s ROTC program. That commitment helped shape the course of his life and reflected the deep sense of duty that was always at the core of who he was. Cody also possessed a great love for history and earned a degree in political science, pursuits that reflected both his sharp mind and his sincere appreciation for the principles and sacrifices that have shaped our nation. He was deeply patriotic and took great pride in serving something greater than himself. Above all, Cody found the love of his life and carried that same devotion into both his personal life and his service to this country. He lived with purpose, loved deeply, and served honorably. His legacy will endure in the lives he touched, the example he set, and the love of country and family that defined him.” Respectfully, James & Stacey Khork Donna Burhans

Khork was a resident of Winter Haven. He assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command out of Des Moines, Iowa.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.