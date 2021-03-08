Family leaves $5,000 tip for 5 employees at Colorado restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WSVN) — A family left behind a generous gift for several workers at a Colorado restaurant.

Fox 21 reports that the family ate breakfast at Loose Moose Family Kitchen at the Great Wolf Lodge in Colorado Springs.

Great Wolfe Lodge said after speaking with one of the serves, the family had mentioned this was their first time at the lodge and they had plans to return in the future.

However, when they paid their bill of $55.17, they left behind a gratuity of $5,000 and asked that it be split between the five employees working that morning, including three servers, one host and a busser.

Each member of the staff has since written a thank you note to the family voicing their gratitude, especially in the midst of the pandemic.

