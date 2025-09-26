MURFREESBORO, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — A family from Cookson, Okla. found a brown diamond weighing nearly three carats during a recent visit to Crater of Diamonds State Park.

According to a press release, Raynae Madison and her family came to Arkansas for the weekend to celebrate her nephew’s birthday. They visited Crater of Diamonds on Saturday, September 13.

The family picked a spot to dig on the north side of the park’s 37.5-acre diamond search area, near Prospector Trailhead. After digging a few buckets, they were sifting dirt through their screens when Madison noticed an unusual oblong, shiny stone.

After showing their family, the release says they took the stone to the park’s Diamond Discovery Center. The staff there identified it as a diamond weighing 2.79 carats.

Madison chose to name her gem the William Diamond, in honor of her nephew. It is the third-largest diamond registered at the park this year.

