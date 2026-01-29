NORTH PALM BEACH, Florida (WPTV) — A North Palm Beach family is back home after a travel nightmare that left them stranded in the northeast for an extra two and a half days when a pipe burst on their American Airlines flight before takeoff.

Jay Youmans and his family were stuck at Bradley International Airport in Hartford, Connecticut, after water came rushing down the aisle of their plane due to a burst pipe. The incident, combined with snowy weather conditions, extended their trip far longer than expected.

“For me, I feel great that we’re home. Obviously, it was a long two and a half days,” Youmans said.

“Could you believe what you were seeing in that moment?” WPTV reporter Jon Shainman asked.

“No I couldn’t, I couldn’t believe it,” Youmans said about witnessing the water flooding the aircraft aisle. “If they know the pipes are freezing in the planes on the runway, that’s a pretty serious lack of aircraft management and ground maintenance.”

After a travel nightmare like that, passengers might expect a guaranteed refund, but that’s not always the case.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, “Contrary to popular belief, for domestic itineraries, airlines are not required to compensate passengers when flights are delayed or cancelled.”

Travel experts recommend being prepared for such situations.

“The first thing you should do is always have travel insurance,” said John Morgenthaler, a Hobe Sound travel agent.

Morgenthaler advises passengers to contact their travel agent first for assistance, or call the airline directly to try changing flights or finding alternative arrangements.

“Call your travel agent. They’re there to help you get through it. If not, call your airline right away. Try to change your flights, see if there’s another way to do it,” Morgenthaler said.

Youmans said the airline classified the incident as weather-related rather than mechanical, which affects compensation eligibility.

“Obviously, it was a difficult situation; there were a lot of canceled flights,” Youmans said.

He has applied online for a refund but has not yet received approval.

“I had to apply online for a refund. It hasn’t been accepted yet,” Youmans said.

“We just want to be made whole. Like I said, we just want to live our lives, get back to work,” he said.

American Airlines did not respond to multiple requests for comment about the incident.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.