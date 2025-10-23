CAPE COD, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A family swam to an island off the coast of Cape Cod and spent two nights there waiting for help after their boat caught fire early this week.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the family of three was rescued Wednesday morning after becoming stranded on Naushon Island. All three were seriously injured.

“Disasters at sea are often pretty terrifying, but to hear one especially like this, right here, we don’t really get that,” said Falmouth resident Eric Frost.

Coast Guard officials said the Sullivan family departed from Eel Pond near Falmouth, Massachusetts Friday on their boat named Third Wave. In a statement from the family, they said they had been asleep early Tuesday morning when the family’s dog started barking, alerting them to a fire. By that time, the boat was engulfed and while the family was able to escape, their dogs tragically died.

Though the boaters were expected to return Tuesday afternoon, they were overdue and a concerned family member reported them missing that night. A search for the boat began soon after, including Coast Guard members, the Falmouth Police Department, Falmouth harbormaster, and volunteers from Naushon Trust.

The Coast Guard received a mayday call from the family Wednesday morning. Nashuon Trust volunteers found the missing boaters and provided first aid.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod crew arrived to Naushon Island and airlifted members of the family to Cape Cod Hospital. The Sullivan family said in a statement that Cici Sullivan remains in the ICU in critical but stable condition and her husband Patrick was taken to Brigham and Women’s for treatment in their burn center. Their son, Tyler, suffered third-degree burns on his arm and smoke inhalation, but is in stable condition.

“The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to the U.S. Coast Guard and all emergency personnel who participated in the search and rescue efforts,” said the Sullivan family in a statement.

“It’s awful, I hope everyone turns out OK. It has been very windy lately,” said Mashpee resident Dennis Flaherty.

Located between Buzzards Bay and Vineyard Sound, Naushon Island is the largest of the Elizabeth Islands. It is centered between Pasque Island and Nonamesset Island.

