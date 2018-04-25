Family: Delta tied woman with disability to wheelchair

ATLANTA (AP) — A woman with multiple sclerosis says Delta Air Lines employees tied her to a wheelchair with a blanket when they didn’t have a chair that could accommodate her disability, and her son says a supervisor cursed at her as she wept.

Maria Saliagas tells WSB-TV that she normally flies on Delta, saying the airline has always been able to accommodate her by ensuring workers have a wheelchair equipped with straps to help her sit up straight, since she cannot do so on her own. But when she and her husband arrived in Amsterdam, Delta did not have a chair with straps. That’s when employees tied her to a regular wheelchair using another passenger’s blanket.

Nathan Saliagas tweeted April 2 that Delta’s actions left his mother bruised and crying.

“They took a dirty blanket and tied her forcefully with it and she has bruise marks on part of her arm because it was so tight and she started crying. That’s when that picture was taken,” he said.

#Delta used a dirty blanket off of the floor to tie my mom to a broken wheelchair, with it so tight that it bruised her. Delta supervisor then cursed at her as she cried. How dare you @Delta. Your answer was miles. My demand is refund. Shameful. #abuse pic.twitter.com/H3XUFX0jxa — Nathan Saliagas (@SaliagasNathan) April 2, 2018

He tweeted a photo of his mother and tagged Delta and several local journalists. Delta spokesman Anthony Black says the company regrets “the perception our service has left on these customers.” The company offered the family 20,000 SkyMiles, but they want changes in the disability policy.

Nathan Saliagas says he’s complained to federal transportation officials.

@USDOT I have filed a complained with you regarding the physical and emotional abuse done by @Delta to my mother. #delta #abused — Nathan Saliagas (@SaliagasNathan) April 2, 2018

