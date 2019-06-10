Family: California man died after consuming drink from hotel room minibar in Dominican Republic

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (WSVN) — The family of a California man claims their loved one died after consuming a drink from a mini bar at an all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic.

Family members of 67-year-old Robert Bell Wallace told Fox News that Wallace became ill almost immediately after he had a scotch from the room’s minibar at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino resort in Punta Cana.

Wallace’s niece, Chloe Arnold, said her uncle had been in relatively good health and had been skiing in Lake Tahoe the month before.

Arnold said her family has been concerned, especially with reports of three other deaths at a different resort in the hotel. The three other tourists died several weeks after Wallace.

“He was fine,” Arnold said. “He and his wife arrived there at around midnight on April 10. On April 11, he had scotch from the minibar. He started feeling very sick. He had blood in his urine and stool right afterward.”

Arnold said a hotel doctor checked Wallace out and ruled that he needed to be hospitalized. Arnold later died on April 14.

Arnold said that authorities have not yet given the family a cause of death.

The U.S. State Department released a statement to Fox News in response to questions about Wallace’s death. The statement read: “We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in April 2019 in the Dominican Republic. We offer our sincerest condolences to the family for their loss. Out of respect for the family during this difficult time, we do not have additional information to provide.”

Early autopsy results for the other three tourists who died in the Dominican Republic are so far inconclusive.

