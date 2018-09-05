Family: 11-year-old girl saved from abduction when pet beagle bites suspect

PASADENA, Texas (CNN) — An 11-year-old Texas girl is safe from an attempted kidnapping after her dog bit the attacker in the leg on Sunday morning.

Pasadena police said a man grabbed the girl by the arm and tried dragging her into a dark grey SUV near Willow Oaks Circle in central Pasadena.

“She spotted a man that was looking at her really weird.” Bianca Hernandez, the victim’s sister, told KPRC. “He grabbed her by the arm and said, ‘Come on.'”

The 15-pound beagle terrier mix, named Ray, bit the suspect in the leg and allowed the child to run away to safety, Pasadena police said.

“The dog was like ‘uh-uh, this is not any regular person,’ so yeah he went for a bite in the leg and that was the only way for her to free herself,” Hernandez said.

Police said the girl was visiting family in the area when the attack occurred. An eyewitness report by a family member described the suspect as a Hispanic male wearing a tank top with a receding hairline and an upper arm tattoo.

Police said they are still searching for the alleged kidnapper but noted they have the license plate of the SUV.

