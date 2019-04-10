Falling tree creates cloud of pollen in Tennessee

HIXSON, Ten. (WSVN) — Video of a tree creating a massive cloud of pollen after falling has gone viral.

Video posted by Timberline Outdoors shows the tree falling to the ground, kicking up a giant cloud of pollen.

“If you think your allergies are trying to kill you, you’d be right,” the company wrote on Facebook.

The pollen count in the area has been incredibly high due to unseasonable warm weather in February.

