Fallen hero’s fellow soldiers take photo with his newborn daughter

PINEHURST, NC (WSVN) — It’s a beautiful, heartbreaking photo: an infant wearing her father’s dog tags while in the arms of her dad’s fellow soldiers.

The photo shows 2-month-old Christian Harris surrounded by members of the 82nd Airborne, who fought alongside the little girl’s late father, Army Specialist Chris Harris.

Harris was killed in a suicide bombing attack last August while deployed in Afghanistan, just days after his wife Britt told him he was going to be a father.

“When I told him, it was the happiest I’d ever seen him. He was so excited,” she told WFMY. “I want her to know that she’s her dad’s legacy. He never hesitated when it came to helping and would do anything to help others.”

Harris’ unit took part in a photoshoot for the newborn, donning their uniforms to commemorate her birth.

Pinehurst Photography captured the moving photo of little Christian wearing a onesie that reads “My Daddy’s my hero.”

“It’s refreshing to see those blue eyes again,” Britt Harris told WTVD.

