Fake Starbucks coupon with N-word circulating the internet

A coupon is circulating social media, claiming to offer free Starbucks coffee for African-Americans. Not only is the coupon fake, but when you scan it, the QR code actually reveals the N-word.

Multiple versions of the coupon have been widely shared on social media, appearing right after Starbucks made headlines for the controversial arrests of two black men in a Philadelphia location.

For the most part, the coupons read “We’re sorry. We know we can do better. Starbucks values all people of color and we are working on employee sensitivity training. The best dialogue starts over a cup of coffee and we’d like to buy you one.”

Beneath the message is a QR code along with the disclaimer, “Valid for one beverage per customer per visit only at participating locations. Limited to persons of African American heritage and/or identity at time of exchange.”

However, scanning the code will bring up the N-word on some versions of the image.

Got to get a Colored printer#Starbucks pic.twitter.com/KmGgpF1Ydk — The Black Widow Nantucket (@Trishp0147) April 18, 2018

Despite the hateful message, the QR code on some of the coupons will actually redirect to the coffee giant’s page on inclusion and diversity.

Starbucks confirmed to Business Insider that the coupons are fake.

“This is completely false and in no way associated with Starbucks,” a representative said.

According to the New York Daily Post, the coupon appears to have originated on 4chan, a site known for pushing far-right content.

