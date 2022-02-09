(WSVN) - Hundreds of thousands of counterfeit euros were discovered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents.

The agents found the shipment on Wednesday during routine examinations at Philadelphia International Airport.

Officials said the package labeled “Play money for Monopoly” was shipped from Russia and was headed to an address near Miami.

The fake euros seized were worth between $263,000 to $301,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.