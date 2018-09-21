Fake $75 off Publix coupon makes rounds on social media

(WSVN) - If you see a coupon on social media for $75 off at Publix, remember this: if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Publix confirmed the coupon is a fake, but that hasn’t stopped it from being widely shared on social media.

The coupon claims to offer $75 off any purchase of $80 or more.

Publix responded to one Facebook user, saying, “This is a fraudulent coupon circulating. Communication has been sent to all our stores on how to share this information with our valued customers. We have reported this coupon to Facebook and are working to resolve this fraudulent activity. I apologize for any confusion this may have caused.”

Please know this is a fake coupon! ▲Matt — Publix (@Publix) September 13, 2018

