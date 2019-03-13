Facebook, Instagram experiencing outages

(WSVN) - Have you noticed any problems on Facebook or Instagram? Well, you aren’t the only one. The social media platforms are currently experiencing an outage.

Ironically, Facebook had to take to Twitter to announce that they are “aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps.”

We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. — Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019

Instagram is owned by Facebook.

Facebook said they are working to resolve the problems as soon as possible.

According to DownDetector, users all around the world are currently experiencing problems with the platforms.

It is unclear when the outage will be resolved.

