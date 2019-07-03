Facebook, Instagram experiencing outages across the world

(WSVN) - If you are having issues with Facebook and Instagram, you are not alone.

Outages for Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp have been reported all around the world.

Facebook confirmed on Twitter that they are experiencing an outage with their website and applications.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #facebookdown — Facebook (@facebook) July 3, 2019

According to DownDetector, the highest percentage of problems being experienced by users are issues with their pictures loading and with their newsfeed.

Users are also reporting issues with their newsfeed on Instagram.

Whatsapp users reported issues sending or receiving messages and problems with their connection.

