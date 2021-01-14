FAA: Unruly passengers may now face charges, fines of up to $35,000

(WSVN) - The Federal Aviation Administration will now be enforcing a zero-tolerance policy for disruptive travelers.

The agency has launched a special program focused on the growing issue of confrontations between flight crew members and passengers.

FAA officials said they have seen more issues arise as passengers refuse to wear masks amid the pandemic and from recent violence at the U.S. Capitol.

“Historically, the agency has addressed unruly-passenger incidents using a variety of methods ranging from warnings and counseling to civil penalties,” the agency said in a statement. “Effective immediately, however, the FAA will not address these cases with warnings or counseling.”

Passengers who assault, threaten intimidate or interfere with flight crew members will face fines of up to $35,000 and even criminal charges.

The FAA said the policy will be in effect through March 30.

