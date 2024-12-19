(CNN) — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has placed multiple drone flight restrictions over certain parts of New Jersey.

On Thursday, the agency announced restrictions largely aimed at limiting drone flights over power stations and infrastructure. The restrictions, which are limited to 400 feet of altitude, are strictly for drones and not civilian airplanes or helicopters.

“At the request of federal security partners, the FAA published 22 Temporary Flight Restrictions (TFRs) prohibiting drone flights over critical New Jersey infrastructure,” the agency said in a statement.

The announcement comes as public officials have repeatedly said there is no threat to safety or national security with the increase in alleged drone sightings in the Northeast.

Among the power stations with flight restrictions are Cedar Grove Switching Station, Athenia Switching Station, Hudson Switching Station, PSE&G Kearny Switching Station, and Bayonne Switching Station.

The new tranche of airspace restrictions is the largest since the drone panic began about a month ago and will last until January 17. A pair of drone bans over Trump’s golf course in Bedminster and Picatinny Arsenal, US military research facility, have been in place since November 26.

“In coordination with the FAA and our critical infrastructure partners who requested temporary flight restrictions over their facilities, out of an abundance of caution, the FAA has issued temporary flight restrictions over some critical infrastructure facilities in New Jersey,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.