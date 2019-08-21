FAA: Jet burst into flames after aborting takeoff at California airport; no injuries reported

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP/WSVN) — FAA officials said a jet burst into flames after aborting takeoff at a small Northern California airport.

According to FOX 40, the small plane was headed to Portland, Oregon, just before noon, Wednesday.

FAA officials have identified the plane as a Cessna Citation.

All 10 passengers on board the aircraft were uninjured, FAA officials said.

