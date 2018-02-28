Extremely rare yellow cardinal captured on video

(WSVN) - A very rare yellow cardinal was recently spotted in Alabama’s Shelby County.

Auburn University professor Geoffrey Hill told AL.com that the bird is the same species as the common red cardinal, but that it carries a genetic mutation, causing it to appear yellow.

“Very roughly, yellow cardinals are a one in a million mutation,” Hill said.

Charlie Stephenson, an experienced birder, first noticed the cardinal in her yard in Alabaster. She says the sighting left her puzzled.

“I thought ‘well there’s a bird I’ve never seen before’,” Stephenson told the website.

Stephenson shot video of the bird and shared it with the news outlet.

