Extremely rare two-tone lobster caught off New England coast

STONINGTON, Maine (WSVN) — An extremely rare two-tone lobster was recently caught off the coast of New England.

The Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries shared a photo of the black-and-red crustacean, which has a 1 in 50 million chance of being caught, according to the University of Maine.

“Thank you to island fisherman, Captain Daryl Dunham, F/V Force of Habit, for sharing this unique lobster with us,” the center said in a Facebook post.

The lobster will be on display in a tank at the center’s Discovery Wharf through mid-October.

However, the two-toned lobster isn’t the only rare crustacean the center has on display. The center also has three other rare lobsters, including a blue one.

For more information on the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries, click here.

