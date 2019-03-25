Explosions heard in central Israel after Gaza rocket attack

KFAR SABA, Israel (AP) — Explosions have been heard in central Israel after air raid sirens wailed.

The Israeli military says a rocket was launched early Monday from the Gaza Strip toward Israel and was looking into the reports.

The apparent attack comes 10 days after rockets were fired toward Israel’s densely populated commercial capital of Tel Aviv. Gaza’s Hamas leaders said it was fired accidently.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility to Monday’s incident.

Gaza is controlled by Hamas, an Islamic militant group that seeks Israel’s destruction. The territory is home to other militant groups, including Islamic Jihad, an Iranian-backed armed organization that also has a formidable rocket arsenal.

