STERLING, Va. (AP) — An explosion possibly caused by a gas leak leveled a home in Sterling, Virginia, Friday night, killing a firefighter and injuring 11 other people, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the home on Silver Ridge Drive by a report of a gas smell shortly after 7:30 p.m. and a fiery explosion took place about 30 minutes later, fire officials said.

The blast and fire occurred while firefighters were inside the building, James Williams, assistant chief of operations for Loudon County Fire and Rescue, said at a news conference.

“Soon after arrival, with firefighters inside, the house did explode,” Williams said.

One firefighter was killed, Williams said.

Nine firefighters and two civilians were taken to hospitals, with injuries ranging from limited to severe, Williams said.

Williams said the cause of the fire was under investigation. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the Sterling Volunteer Fire Company said its crews had responded to a report of a gas leak before the blast.

“We have all firefighters out of the building. The fire will continue to smolder,” Williams said.

Williams described damage to the home as “total devastation.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.