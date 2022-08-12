(WSVN) - A group of explorers turned into canine rescuers after they discovered a dog was stranded inside a cave.

Meanwhile, a Missouri family had given up hope, after that dog disappeared nearly two months ago.

“It’s hard to believe, she’s been gone for so long,” said Kathy Bohnert.

This is Abby, the Bohnert family’s 13-year-old pet.

She’s back safe at home after an adventure no one saw coming.

Jeff Bohnert said the journey began June 9 when Abby didn’t come home.

“So I knew that, probably, she wasn’t coming back,” said Jeff.

Nearly two months later, the Cave Research Foundation organized 30 people to check out several Perry County caves before a bigger event in a few weeks.

“All of the sudden you get the kids going dad there’s a dog here,” recalled Gerry Keene, a cave researcher.

The explorers found Abby in the middle of the cave.

“He walked around the neighborhood knocking on doors, showing a picture on a phone, ‘hey is this your dog,'” said Rick Haley, another explorer who helped get Abby out of the tunnel.

They rushed to get Abby to a safer area.

“I got that bag out, unzipped it, laid the blanket in, and the dog at that point walked over and sat in the bag,” said Haley. “Cause the dog recognized that this is the driest, warmest, and softest thing I’ve seen in a long time and I’m just gonna lay on it.”

The group slowly worked together to get her to the surface.

“I’d hand her up. He’d set her down. He’d move up, then I’d move up, then we’d hand her up again,” recalled Haley.

Kathy and Jeff Bohnert can’t believe Abby is home.

Their daughter Rachel, away at college, was over the moon her beloved childhood pet is safe.

“He was like I have a surprise for you,” said Rachel. “And had no clue at all what the surprise was going to be. And he flips the camera around and it’s her. And I’m like, ‘How is she here? This is impossible that she’s still alive.'”

Abby is slowly recovering back to her old self.

“acts pretty normal, she really hasn’t barked yet, I guess she doesn’t have the energy for it,” said Jeff.

The Bohnert family is grateful the cave researchers were there to save their furry companion.

“You had the right people at the right place at the right time.”

The family said Abby’s health is slowly improving after spending so long in starvation mode.

They are hopeful she will make a full recovery.

