(WSVN) - It’s almost time for cookie season, and the Girl Scouts are rolling out a new flavor.

The Exploremores, announced earlier this week, are a rocky road ice cream-inspired sandwich cookie filled with flavors of chocolate, marshmallow and toasted almond-favored creme.

They’ll go on sale later this month, alongside other fan-favorite flavors like Do-si-dos, Samoas and Tagalongs.

