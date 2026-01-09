(WSVN) - It’s almost time for cookie season, and the Girl Scouts are rolling out a new flavor.

The Exploremores, announced earlier this week, are a rocky road ice cream-inspired sandwich cookie filled with flavors of chocolate, marshmallow and toasted almond-favored creme.

They’ll go on sale later this month, alongside other fan-favorite flavors like Do-si-dos, Samoas and Tagalongs.

