(WSVN) - Android users are being warned that their device could be listening to them.

Experts identified a malicious app, Process Manager, which tracks your location and records you — without your knowledge — through the phone’s microphone.

It’s similar to Spytech used by Russian hackers.

Officials recommend reviewing the permissions users give apps and adjusting security measures.

