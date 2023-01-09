(WSVN) - Improving one’s health can be a challenge, especially for those with a sweet tooth.

Those who love sweets might be able to find a replacement for sugar.

Researchers say replacing sugar with raw honey can help control blood sugar levels and lower cholesterol when combined with a healthy diet.

It’s best to avoid glucose altogether, but if you need something sweet, experts recommended choosing honey.

