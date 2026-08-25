(WSVN) - As the holiday season is approaching, experts say that this year’s travel landscape is shaping up to be different in a big way.

Clint Henderson, the managing editor for the travel website The Points Guy, said that their tracking shows an increase in holiday fares.

“Last year at this time I had really good news for consumers, which was airfare was down. This year it’s completely the opposite story,” he said. “Right now we’re seeing prices up anywhere between 13 and 18% for holiday flights. I think that could spike to 30% or even more if people wait too long.”

Henderson also said that the booking timeline has changed for flights in November and December this year.

“Usually you have till almost Halloween in many cases to get the best deals. This year, we’re throwing that playbook out the window, we’re telling people, ‘Go ahead and book your holiday flights now,'” he said.

Airfares have increased over 25% in the last year, according to the latest government inflation data.

Other factors that have caused the increase are higher jet fuel costs and the ongoing Iran war pushing oil prices up.

However, Points Path founder and CEO Jordan Kheel, said flyers are also playing a part.

“People still want to travel, even as prices go higher demand is not decreasing. That means airlines can keep those prices high, especially at key holiday times,” he said.

He advised that flyers should lock in fares as soon as possible and keep searching.

“Most airfares today, aside from basic economy can be canceled or changed without a penalty. So go ahead, find a fare that works for you. Lock it in, but keep looking. Use some of those technology tools available. If you find a lower price, cancel your other flight, lock in the new price,” he said.

Experts also said other things airlines have done to protect against higher jet fuel costs include higher baggage fees and cut capacity on unprofitable routes.

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