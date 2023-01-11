(WSVN) - AAA said that gas prices are decreasing due to low demand for fuel.

Despite the slight spike in gas costs during the holidays, the organization said drivers will continue to see relief at the pump.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, demand for gas dropped last week after the new year.

The national average is now about $3.27, while Florida’s state average is about $3.28.

