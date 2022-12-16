(WSVN) - People across the country are packing up for what is expected to be an extremely busy holiday rush. Experts are now sharing some tips to help make traveling this year a bit less stressful.

The holiday travel season is heating up.

AAA predicts this year will be the third busiest year for travel in more than two decades, and from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, they estimate more than 112 million people will venture 50-miles or more from home with some of the most costly days to fly just around the corner.

“The busiest and most expensive day to fly is coming up this Saturday, Dec. 17,” said Melanie Fish, travel expert. “Thursday is another really busy day to travel.”

If you still haven’t booked your flight, travel experts say your odds of scoring the best deals are high if you fly on Christmas or New Year’s day.

“Not only are you getting great value, I kind of like the quiet,” Fish said.

But if ongoing inflation has you avoiding air fare and hotels, analysts say keep your eyes and wallets ready for the upcoming shoulder season.

“These windows of opportunity right before and after really busy travel times when demand tends to drop in popular destinations, and so do the prices,” Fish said. “For a lot of hotels, we’re talking below $150 a night for some really nice places right after the new year.”

As the flu, RSV and COVID-19 circulate nationwide, many health officials still highly suggest wearing a face mask.

