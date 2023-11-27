(WSVN) - Shoppers who were unable to finish all their holiday shopping on Black Friday will have another chance at big savings right around the corner.

Experts are predicting $12 billion in revenue on the online shopping-focused Cyber Monday — more than what shoppers spent on Black Friday.

In total, the so-called “Cyber Week,” which also includes Thanksgiving and Black Friday is expected to generate more than $37 billion in online sales.

Looking at the bigger picture, the National Retail Federation predicts holiday spending to hit record levels through December.

