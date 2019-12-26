Expert tips for returning Christmas gifts

(WSVN) - They say it’s the thought that counts, but not every gift is a winner.

Experts recommend checking the fine print before going to the store to return or exchange those gifts.

“Sometimes during the holidays there’s actually not the same return policy year-round,” said Kelsey Coleman with the Better Business Bureau. “Is there a restocking fee? Do they accept a refund?”

Consumer Reports put out three tips to make sure your return goes smoothly.

No. 1: don’t open the box.

Keep the original packaging intact, otherwise retailers may charge a restocking fee.

No. 2: keep those receipts.

Consumer Reports says having one will ensure you get a full refund or else you’ll likely get store credit.

“Read the fine print to understand how we are going to return these gifts if our loved one doesn’t like them,” Coleman said. “Make sure we’re getting those gift receipts.”

No. 3: Bring your ID.

Some stores use computerized return systems to detect abuse, and you may be required to show some identification.

Local mall hours (Dec. 26)

Dolphin Mall: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Dadeland Mall: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sawgrass Mills Mall: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Aventura Mall: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Pembroke Lakes Mall: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Westland Mall: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

