(TMX) – An African serval named Amiry is recovering at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden in Ohio after escaping from a suspect’s vehicle and climbing a tree after ingesting cocaine, per reports.

Cincinnati police were detaining a man in late January when Amiry leapt out of a car and ran up a tree, per reports. Police called Cincinnati Animal CARE to report what they thought was a leopard.

Servals are a type of wild cat that can grow to about three times the size of a domestic cat, with large ears, long necks and long legs.

Videos shared by Reid Faherty show Amiry crouched in a tree in a residential area of Oakley. A deputy dog warden from Cincinnati Animal CARE can be seen using a ladder and a snare pole to capture the animal and pull it down from the tree.

The dog wardens managed to capture the animal, but his leg broke in the process. While being treated at CAC, a DNA test confirmed Amiry was a serval, which are illegal to own in Ohio.

A toxicology report revealed Amiry had cocaine in his system, though it was unclear how the animal was exposed. Per reports, no charges have been filed.

The serval was transferred to the Cincinnati Zoo for continued veterinary care.

