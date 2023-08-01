(WSVN) - As millions of hopefuls eagerly anticipate tonight’s Mega Millions drawing, Krispy Kreme is stirring up excitement by offering a delectable incentive for lottery participants.

The renowned doughnut chain announced that anyone who shows up with a Mega Millions ticket from Tuesday’s drawing will be rewarded with a free doughnut of their choice.

The mouthwatering deal allows both winners and non-winners to enjoy a glazed goodie of their preference.

Whether you hit the jackpot or not, you can still treat yourself to a treat from Krispy Kreme by simply presenting your Mega Millions ticket at any of their participating stores.

The offer stands all day Tuesday and Wednesday, giving lottery participants ample time to claim their well-deserved reward.

