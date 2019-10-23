Everybody gets free tacos at Taco Bell on Oct. 30

(WSVN) - Customers who stop by Taco Bell next week will receive a free taco.

It’s part of the fast food chain’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion where complimentary Doritos Locos Tacos are given out if a base is stolen in the World Series.

On Tuesday night, Nationals’ Trea Turner did just that during game one.

The tacos will be given out on Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

