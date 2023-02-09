(WSVN) - A city in Colorado celebrated its third annual gathering of a specific breed of dog.

Goldens in Golden is an event that takes place in a small town just west of Denver where Golden Retrievers and their owners get together to celebrate.

Over 1,000 four-legged dogs and puppies, including their humans, gathered in the city of Golden.

The event took place on Saturday in honor of National Golden Retrievers Day.

An army of the breed participated in a walk before posing for a group photo.

