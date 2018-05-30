Evangelist wants $54M jet: ‘Jesus wouldn’t be riding donkey’

DESTREHAN, La. (AP) — A prosperity gospel televangelist is asking disciples to “pray about becoming a partner” to his mission of obtaining a $54 million private jet.

The Louisiana-based ministry of Jesse Duplantis has already paid cash for three other private planes, but he says God told him “I want you to believe in me for a Falcon 7X.”

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that Duplantis made the pitch to his followers in the May 21 edition of his weekly video address.

“I really believe that if the Lord Jesus Christ was physically on the Earth today, he wouldn’t be riding a donkey,” Duplantis says in the video. “He’d be in an airplane flying all over the world.”

Duplantis says the three-engine plane would allow the ministry to fly “anywhere in the world in one stop,” reducing fuel costs while maintaining a global reach.

