GRAND BAHAMA, The Bahamas (WSVN) — Crews in the Bahamas are battling two large brush fires that have led to some evacuations.

The two fires broke out Friday in a residential and commercial area of Grand Bahama.

Officials are concerned about the fires merging with each other.

Video shared with 7News shows smoke billowing into the air as crews battle the flames.

Some areas have been evacuated as the threat of the fire grows.

