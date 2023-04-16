(CNN) — An evacuation order is in place for those within a half-mile radius of a plant fire that reignited Saturday afternoon in Brunswick, Georgia, according to the Glynn County Board of Commissioners and the city’s mayor.

The fire at the Pinova plant, which delivers specialty rosin and polyterpene resins, initially broke out Saturday morning, with the board saying on Facebook nearly three hours later that it had been contained and there was no immediate concern for public safety.

Later Saturday, the board said in another Facebook post that the fire had reignited and issued a shelter-in-place order for a one-mile radius around the plant.

In a press conference Saturday night, Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson said the shelter-in-place order has been extended to the entire city limits because of changing winds. Johnson also said he issued an emergency declaration for the city.

“Because we did not know the extent to which we could contain this fire and we could not foresee where the wind would be moving, we thought it would be best for us to talk to our entire city, and not just one singular piece of it,” Johnson said.

The major added that the city is opening a shelter for anyone who wishes to evacuate.

Officials also thanked nearby cities and counties for sending resources to assist, including Jekyll Island, Savannah, Wayne County in Georgia and Jacksonville in Florida.

The origin of the fire is still unknown as of Saturday night, but it is contained, according to Brunswick Assistant Fire Chief Laurence Cargile.

“The latest report that I have is that the flames are contained and under control due to the foam operations and we’re going to continue those operations until the scene is completely controlled,” Cargile said.

Nearby roads will be closed for a period Saturday night while air drops are conducted at the site, Glynn County officials said on Facebook, adding that “planes and choppers” are on their way to the fire.

Kimberly Michele Edmond, who was advised to shelter in place earlier Saturday, told CNN the fire was still burning around 5 p.m. ET and that she could smell it from her mother’s house about a mile away. Edmond said she felt a bit lightheaded when she went outside, but didn’t describe the smell in the air as especially bad.

