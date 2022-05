(WSVN) - For the first time in 20 years, the Euro is on the verge of becoming equal to the U.S. dollar.

Experts predict this will happen sometime this year.

Europe’s currency has already decreased to a five-year low amid market uncertainty and the war in Ukraine.

The dollar continues to be strengthened by interest rate hikes.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.