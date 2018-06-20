Esoteric `brencheese’ and buzzy `spoiler alert’ added to OED

NEW YORK (AP) — The Oxford English Dictionary has added about 1,000 new entries. And there’s something for everybody.

The company’s head of U.S. dictionary operations, Katherine Connor Martin, says some ancient, rare words are included with a few culturally buzzy ones of today. There’s “brencheese” stretching back to 1665. It’s bread and cheese when eaten together. There’s also “hip-pop,” a term for music that includes elements of both genres.

Other additions: spoiler alert and binge-watching.

The additions were part of the dictionary website’s quarterly freshening up, but don’t look for a new edition of the historical dictionary’s 20 volumes in print any time soon. The third edition on paper will take another 10 years or more to complete.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.