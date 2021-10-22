MARIETTA, Georgia (WGCL) — Two ER nurses met and fell in love in the midst of the pandemic and now, they are getting hitched.

The video of Jacob Young’s proposal to Kelsey Dunlap has already racked up a million views on TikTok and is still increasing. Dunlap was wheeling a stretcher out to a helicopter thinking she was picking up a patient when Young got out and proposed.

“It didn’t register what was going on until he dropped to a knee and then it clicked,” said Dunlap. “I was like oh my gosh he’s asking me to marry him.”

While no stranger to high-pressure situations, Young says there was a lot of anticipation while waiting to hear one, three letter word. “It was by far the most stressful day of my life but it was worth it,” said Young.

Spoiler alert: she said yes! “When you know, you know,” said Dunlap.

Dunlap said it all started during a chance meeting during her job interview. “I shadowed him one night and then fell in love with Kennestone and everyone who was there,” said Dunlap. That included her soon-to-be-husband.

