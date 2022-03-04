(WSVN) - McDonald’s is facing a chilling lawsuit.

A vendor for the fast-food chain said they crushed its business.

In the $900 million lawsuit, filed by Jeremy Sullivan and Melissa Nelson, they claim McDonald’s stole the plans for a device that fixed the massive worldwide problem with their ice cream machines.

The entrepreneurs created the device to help McDonald’s, but they said the restaurant reverse engineered the product to build their own.

McDonald’s calls the suit “meritless.”

