Entenmann’s is looking for a Chief Donut Officer

Courtesy: Entenmann's/Facebook

(WSVN) - If you love donuts, then Entenmann’s may have the perfect job for you.

The baked goods company has announced that they are looking for a Chief Donut Officer.

The winner of the “honorary title” will earn a prize of $5,000, Entenmann’s branded gear and a year’s supply of donuts.

Four runners up will also win $1,000 and a year’s supply of Entenmann’s donuts.

For more information, and to apply, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending