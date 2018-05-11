Entenmann’s is looking for a Chief Donut Officer

(WSVN) - If you love donuts, then Entenmann’s may have the perfect job for you.

The baked goods company has announced that they are looking for a Chief Donut Officer.

The winner of the “honorary title” will earn a prize of $5,000, Entenmann’s branded gear and a year’s supply of donuts.

Four runners up will also win $1,000 and a year’s supply of Entenmann’s donuts.

For more information, and to apply, click here.

