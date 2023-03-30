(WSVN) - If you’ve been longing for a break but are hesitant to spend a fortune on travel expenses, you’re in luck! March 30 marks Virtual Vacation Day, the perfect day to indulge in your wanderlust without breaking the bank.

Thanks to free virtual reality apps, you can explore the vacation destination of your dreams without leaving your couch. From taking a stroll on a tropical beach to wandering through ancient ruins, the possibilities are endless.

For an even more immersive experience, virtual reality headsets offer a realistic and interactive way to explore the world.

To make the most of Virtual Vacation Day, National Day Calendar suggests trying out different virtual reality tours, from visiting famous landmarks and museums to going on a thrilling adventure or attending a virtual concert. There’s something for everyone, no matter what your interests are.

